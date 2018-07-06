Armenia defense chief visits posts on border with Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan on Friday, July 6 visited the southwestern section of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan (near Nakhijevan), said a spokesman for the Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

While in the military positions, Tonoyan discussed the situation on the border and issues of combat service with the leadership of the military unit.

“At the end of the meeting, Tonoyan rewarded servicemen who brilliantly performed combat missions,” Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.