President Sarkissian, actress Arsinée Khanjian talk Armenia-Diaspora ties
July 6, 2018 - 17:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian on Friday, July 6 met famous Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian in Yerevan.
The two weighed in on the cultural and social life in Armenia, relations between the homeland and the Diaspora, the President's Press Service says.
Khanjian was among the Diaspora-based artists who addressed the thousands of Armenians protesting the ruling authorities in the streets of Yerevan and across the republic in April-May, expressing support and encouraging them to continue in the same spirit.
