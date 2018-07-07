President says mutual visits boost Armenia-UK dialogue

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian hailed mutual visits between Armenia and the United Kingdon at a meeting with the UK Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service, Simon McDonald, on Friday, July 6.

Sarkissian welcomed McDonald to Armenia and noted that high-level visits promote the expansion of dialogue between the two countries.

The British diplomat hailed the recent developments in Armenia, their peaceful nature, the resolution in the framework of the Constitution and the personal role of the President in the process.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects of the Armenian-British cooperation. They concurred that potential for cooperation is great and there are multiple areas where the sides can achieve tangible results.