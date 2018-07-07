Armenia Foreign Minister confirms will soon meet Azeri counterpart

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said he is expected to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in the near future.

“It’s very important for us to maintain the dynamics, and we’ll declare about that (the meeting - Ed.) very soon,” Mnatsakanyan said in an interview on Shant TV.

Mnatsakanyan said he has had no negotiations with Mammadyarov when the two met in the informal ministerial meeting of Eastern partnership countries in Minsk on June 22.

In a photo published by Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan on Twitter, Mnatsakanyan is seen standing in the company of Mammadyarov. Obviously, the foreign ministers of the two countries have unofficially communicated.

The diplomat added that Armenia has always been and continues being a party to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

According to him, the voice of Karabakh is vital, and Armenia is committed to finding a peaceful settlement through a negotiating process.