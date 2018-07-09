Armenian Prime Minister’s son drafted to army
July 9, 2018 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The son of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been drafted to the army alongside thousands of other new recruits.
The conscripts on Monday, July 9 received blessings and advice from a priest in the Holy Cross church in Yerevan.
The Prime Minister’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, was there to bid farewell to his son and was nervous, like all the other mothers in the recruiting station.
Ashot Pashinyan had earlier revealed that he sought to serve in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
He expressed hope on Monday that the two years ahead will be quiet and exciting.
