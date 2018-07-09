Armenia's Internal Troops ready to patrol combat positions: Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Internal Troops of Armenia are ready to patrol the borders in combat positions, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Monday, July 9, speaking at the Republican recruiting station in Yerevan.

Asked if there were any new security challenges, the Minister said the situation is controlled both on the border with Nakhijevan and in the Karabakh conflict zone.

“Our police forces are equal to other armed forces,” Tonoyan was quoted as saying by Sputnik Armenia.

When asked how many of them will go to the border, Tonoyan said the details will be published in due time, if necessary.

As reported earlier, the son of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been drafted to the army alongside thousands of other new recruits.