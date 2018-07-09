Henrikh Mkhitaryan a great choice for wide position at Arsenal: talkSPORT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a great choice for one of the wide positions at Arsenal, a talkSPORT article about how the Gunners could line-up in 2018/19 season under Unai Emery.

There is less than a week until new chief coach Emery leads Arsenal as their manager for the first time.

The Gunners’ first pre-season fixture is scheduled for July 14, against National League side Boreham Wood, before the north Londoners visit Singapore to take on Atletico Madrid 12 days later.

"Aaron Ramsey is energetic enough to play the box-to-box role in the midfield, pushing forward when the number 10 drops deep while also covering in defence if required, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a great choice for one of the wide positions as he has the willingness to track back as well as attack," the article says.

"There are two issues Emery will have to look at in Arsenal’s current squad to implement his preferred system.

"The first is: who takes the number 10 position? Mesut Ozil has the creative skill set to play the role, but he hardly has it in himself to drop into Arsenal’s half to pick up possession. Ever Banega made this role his own at Sevilla, and it is no surprise Emery is trying to bring the Argentina international to the Emirates this summer.

"The second issue arises on the flanks: as mention, Mkhitaryan is a certain pick for one role, and Ozil could be selected for the other against lesser opposition Arsenal are expected to dominate. This should be a fair approach in such fixtures as Ozil will not be forced to track back as much."