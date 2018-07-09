Confirmed: Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan submitted his resignation on Monday, July 9.

Residents took to the streets in June to protests against his tenure and demanded his resignation.

The son of late Armenian Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan, Taron Margaryan was elected First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan in July 2009.

In November 2011, he was elected the Mayor of the city by the decision of Yerevan City Council.

Following elections of the Council of the Elders in May 2013 and May 2017, Margaryan was re-elected in the post.