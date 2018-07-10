IFC: Ameriabank Best Issuing Bank Partner in Caucasus, Central Asia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank CJSC, Armenia’s largest bank, announced on Tuesday, July 10 that it welcomes an award by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as the Best Issuing Bank Partner in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2017.

Suren Kocharyan, Head of Trade Finance at Ameriabank said: “We greatly appreciate this award and our long-standing partnership with the IFC. We began cooperation with the IFC in trade finance in 2009 and have since then been able to substantially increase our trade finance activities and stimulate the development of different sectors across the Armenian economy. We do expect to see considerable growth this year as well, especially given the Positive Outlook for Armenia by Fitch Ratings in June ”.

This is the third IFC award granted to Ameriabank. The Bank had previously received the award as the Most Active GTFP Issuing Bank in the Caucasus and was also nominated as the Best GTFP Issuing Bank for Energy Efficiency in Europe and Central Asia.

Ameriabank a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Having received multiple international financial awards from Euromoney, Global Finance and The Banker, Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to the latest reportable data.

The IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It works with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In 2017, it delivered a record $19.3 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to combat poverty and boost shared prosperity.