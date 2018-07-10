IFC: Ameriabank Best Issuing Bank Partner in Caucasus, Central Asia
July 10, 2018 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank CJSC, Armenia’s largest bank, announced on Tuesday, July 10 that it welcomes an award by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as the Best Issuing Bank Partner in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2017.
Suren Kocharyan, Head of Trade Finance at Ameriabank said: “We greatly appreciate this award and our long-standing partnership with the IFC. We began cooperation with the IFC in trade finance in 2009 and have since then been able to substantially increase our trade finance activities and stimulate the development of different sectors across the Armenian economy. We do expect to see considerable growth this year as well, especially given the Positive Outlook for Armenia by Fitch Ratings in June ”.
This is the third IFC award granted to Ameriabank. The Bank had previously received the award as the Most Active GTFP Issuing Bank in the Caucasus and was also nominated as the Best GTFP Issuing Bank for Energy Efficiency in Europe and Central Asia.
Ameriabank a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Having received multiple international financial awards from Euromoney, Global Finance and The Banker, Ameriabank is the leading bank in Armenia as measured by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loans portfolio, net profit and equity) according to the latest reportable data.
The IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It works with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In 2017, it delivered a record $19.3 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to combat poverty and boost shared prosperity.
Top stories
Armenia is variously described as the ‘cradle of Christianity’ and the ‘land of churches’, LiveMint.com says.
From bowls and from buckets, poured from windows onto unsuspecting passerby, water throwing on Vardavar is a holiday unique to Armenia.
Thousands of years ago, the land known as Armenia was roughly seven times the size of the current country, the article says.
The charter flights will enable passengers to enjoy gorgeous scenes from a bird’s-eye view and reach the destination in a short period of time.
Partner news
Latest news
Wearing a tie could mess with the blood supply to your brain: study By compressing the veins in the neck, tie-wearers could be pushing blood into the skull and creating an unhealthy build-up of pressure.
Russian Air Force launches major attack in Idlib after militant assault The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive attack on the southwestern countryside of Idlib in response to the militant offensive in northeast Latakia.
Thai football team successfully rescued The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game.
France reportedly declares end to arms sale embargo for Azerbaijan According to information provided by the sources, France has removed an embargo to allow the sale of military products to Azerbaijan.