France reportedly declares end to arms sale embargo for Azerbaijan

July 10, 2018 - 17:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French defense industry companies are trying to establish relations with the Azerbaijani armed forces, AzerDefense reports citing military sources familiar with the matter.

According to information provided by the sources, France has removed an embargo to allow the sale of military products to Azerbaijan.

French companies have reportedly begun marketing their businesses in Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, a large number of companies from France's defense industry are expected to attend the ADEX-2018 international defense exhibition in Baku in September.

This year at ADEX, the French defense industry will be represented by such companies as MBDA Systems, CIFAL Group, Naval Group, Airbus Defense, Etienne Lacroix, Nexter Systems, Proengin, Thales and others.

The U.S. Congress has also banned non-humanitarian economic aid and weapons sales to Azerbaijan by adopting Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

