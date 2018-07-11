Kim Kardashian in Forbes' list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
July 11, 2018 - 18:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
The 60 women, who have a record combined net worth of $71 billion, up 15% from $61.5 billion in 2017, have shattered ceilings and scaled new heights, making fortunes in everything from genetic testing to slimming shapewear. The minimum net worth needed to make this year’s list is $320 million, up from $260 million last year.
The social media queen, who has Armenian roots, has parlayed reality television into a real fortune by selling her followers a mobile game, emojis--and now, cosmetics.
With a net worth of $350 million, Kardashian is placed the 54th, while her half-sister, Kylie Jenner has leveraged her massive social media following (110 million followers on Instagram) to build a $900 million cosmetics fortune in less than three years.
At No. 1 is Diane Hendricks ($4.9 billion), a Wisconsin billionaire who owns ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in America. She is closely followed by Little Caesars’ Marian Ilitch ($4.3 billion) and Epic Software’s Judy Faulkner ($3.5 billion).
Top stories
Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Emery has five ‘untouchable’ players who he plans to build his team around, and one of them reportedly is Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
WBA flyweight world champion Artem Dalakian (17-0, 12 KOs) knocked out Sirichai Thaiyen of Thailand in the eight round.
So is leading, but Saturday last day of blitz could be quite exciting because the American GM is only 1.5 points ahead of the pack.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Battle for Daraa city ends in victory for Syrian army The FSA has allowed the Russian military police to enter the districts they control in Daraa, as they begin the process of reconciliation.
OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future' The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will mediate a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in the future.
Armenia revolution was “extraordinary and European” - Tusk Donald Tusk said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that what happened in Armenia was “unique and very European.”
Israel says won't attack Syria if existing agreements are upheld “We haven't had a problem with the Assad regime, for 40 years not a single bullet was fired on the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said.