Kim Kardashian in Forbes' list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

The 60 women, who have a record combined net worth of $71 billion, up 15% from $61.5 billion in 2017, have shattered ceilings and scaled new heights, making fortunes in everything from genetic testing to slimming shapewear. The minimum net worth needed to make this year’s list is $320 million, up from $260 million last year.

The social media queen, who has Armenian roots, has parlayed reality television into a real fortune by selling her followers a mobile game, emojis--and now, cosmetics.

With a net worth of $350 million, Kardashian is placed the 54th, while her half-sister, Kylie Jenner has leveraged her massive social media following (110 million followers on Instagram) to build a $900 million cosmetics fortune in less than three years.

At No. 1 is Diane Hendricks ($4.9 billion), a Wisconsin billionaire who owns ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in America. She is closely followed by Little Caesars’ Marian Ilitch ($4.3 billion) and Epic Software’s Judy Faulkner ($3.5 billion).