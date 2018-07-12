Armenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday, July 11 stressed the importance of refraining from aggressive rhetoric in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.

Also attending and mediating the meeting were the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs -- Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America -- as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Armenian foreign policy chief thanked the envoys for organizing the meeting in Brussels and stressed the importance of the peace process and the need for maintaining the dynamics of negotiations.

Mnatsakanyan said negotiations have no alternative, and called for an atmosphere of peace, the strengthening of mutual trust, steps to reduce tensions, maintaining the ceasefire and refraining from abusive rhetoric.

According to him, the realistic and constructive involvement of all the parties is key in reaching lasting peace.

Mnatsakanyan is part of the Armenian delegation currently participating in the NATO Summit of July 11-12 in the Belgian capital.