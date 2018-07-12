Azerbaijan’s aggression grew after revolution in Armenia: Pashinyan
July 12, 2018 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, July 12 said in a briefing with reporters in Brussels that Azerbaijan’s non-constructive policy is a challenge for Armenia.
Pashinyan said Azerbaijan has become more aggressive after the revolution in Armenia which resulted in a change of power.
According to him, Baku’s aggression is aimed not only against Armenia, but also against democracy in the entire region.
Pashinyan is currently in the Belgian capital attending the NATO summit.
Top stories
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Partner news
Latest news
Battle for Daraa city ends in victory for Syrian army The FSA has allowed the Russian military police to enter the districts they control in Daraa, as they begin the process of reconciliation.
OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future' The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will mediate a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in the future.
Armenia revolution was “extraordinary and European” - Tusk Donald Tusk said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that what happened in Armenia was “unique and very European.”
Israel says won't attack Syria if existing agreements are upheld “We haven't had a problem with the Assad regime, for 40 years not a single bullet was fired on the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said.