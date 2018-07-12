Azerbaijan’s aggression grew after revolution in Armenia: Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, July 12 said in a briefing with reporters in Brussels that Azerbaijan’s non-constructive policy is a challenge for Armenia.

Pashinyan said Azerbaijan has become more aggressive after the revolution in Armenia which resulted in a change of power.

According to him, Baku’s aggression is aimed not only against Armenia, but also against democracy in the entire region.

Pashinyan is currently in the Belgian capital attending the NATO summit.