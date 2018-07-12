Israel says won't attack Syria if existing agreements are upheld
July 12, 2018 - 17:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, July 12 that Israel does not object to Syrian President Bashar Assad reexerting control over the country and stabilizing his regime’s power, but Israel will act to protect its borders against the Syrian military if necessary – as it has in the past, Haaretz reports.
“We haven't had a problem with the Assad regime, for 40 years not a single bullet was fired on the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu told reporters before leaving Moscow to return to Israel, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I have set a clear policy that we do not intervene and we have not intervened. This has not changed. What has troubled us is IS and Hezbollah and this has not changed. The heart of the matter is preserving our freedom of action against anyone who acts against us. Second, the removal of the Iranians from Syrian territory,” he added.
Netanyahu's comments come hours after Israel's air force attacked three military positions in Syria in response to a Syrian drone that infiltrated Israeli airspace on Wednesday. Israel shot down the drone.
According to Syrian media reports, Hezbollah positions were hit in the Quneitra province in Syria's Golan Heights. The attack took place in the village of Khan Arnabeh and in another city in Quneitra, Syrian media reported.
Netanyahu was in Moscow for two days to meet with Putin – and watch a semi-final match of the World Cup soccer tournament.
On Wednesday, Israeli sources said that Russia has been working to push Iran away from Israel's border with Syria. While Russia is working on this, Israel has avoided intervening and disrupting stabilizing efforts by Assad’s regime as he retakes Syria’s south.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future' The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will mediate a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in the future.
Armenia revolution was “extraordinary and European” - Tusk Donald Tusk said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that what happened in Armenia was “unique and very European.”
Armenia's Pashinyan a crusader who keeps democracy dream alive: TIME The magazine has spoken with four people, including Nikol Pashinyan, who have fought to defend democracy in their countries.
ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank placing bonds with 5.25% and 9.50% yield To acquire bonds, investors should fill in relevant applications and submit them to ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank.