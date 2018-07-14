Arsenal stars going through shooting drills: Mkhitaryan on target

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal stars have been going through some shooting drills ahead of their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 14.

The Gunners take on Boreham Wood in Unai Emery's first match in charge since replacing Arsene Wenger.

And the new Emirates boss put his players through their paces today in some sharp shooting drills.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target early on however he was forced to do some punishment push-ups after Petr Cech saved one of his later efforts.

Alexandre Lacazette also saw one of his shots stopped by Cech but Henrikh Mkhitaryan was on target, Express says.

But Gunners fans were particularly impressed with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s performance between the sticks.

“Those saves from Emi Martinez were really impressive,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter said: “Nice! Emiliano Martinez looks super strong!”

Cech struggled in goal last term forcing Arsenal to bring in goalkeeping reinforcements this summer in the form of Bernd Leno.

But some fans are keen for Martinez to take the back-up spot ahead of Ospina and Cech.

One fan said: “Really hope Emi becomes our backup keeper, Ospina needs regular (sic) football at a smaller club and Cech’s career shouldn’t end being a backup at Arsenal. Emi has real potential and been a part of arsenal for so long.”

“Emi deserves a chance,” another fan wrote.