Eating cucumber could help reduce blood sugar levels

PanARMENIAN.Net - Diabetes type 2 sufferers could lower their blood sugar by eating cucumber, an organisation has suggested, according to the Express.

The nutritious vegetable could help sufferers as it contains a lot of fibre, said the Diabetes Council online, an organisation run by diabetes experts.

“Eating a lot of fibre can lower blood sugar,” they said.

“Fibre slows down digestion of carbohydrates and sugar,” they continued, “which can help lower your levels”.

Cucumbers contain an estimated 10 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

A 2010 study published in the journal of Plant Foods for Human Nutrition found eating cucumber could lower blood sugar levels.

Diabetic mice were given peel from cucumber, pumpkins and a plant called kinda to see if these effected blood sugar.

After being fed 500mg of the plants for 15 days, all three peels reduced blood sugar levels “suggesting their possible role in ameliorating diabetes mellitus”.

However, the most effective was the pumpkin peel - However, humans are more likely to eat cucumber peel.

Commenting on research into cucumbers effectiveness for diabetes sufferers, Healthline said online: “Further research is needed to determine how cucumbers may affect blood sugar in humans.”

Everyday Health, a US-based website, also advised eating cucumber to lower blood sugar.

They said the vegetable could help sufferers “get their fill without worrying about raising blood sugar too much”.

“Cucumbers are a cool, crisp, low-carb choice for people with diabetes,” they continued.

“Keep in mind that cucumbers are not only for salads - you can also add thin slices to sandwiches or wraps, or serve up cucumber spears for a crunchy afternoon snack.”

Other foods they recommended to help diabetes sufferers include brussel sprouts and cabbage.

Diabetes type 2 sufferers experience symptoms of increased thirst, hunger and dry mouth when they develop the condition, among others.

Warning signs blood sugar is too high also include extreme thirst, tiredness and having blurry vision.