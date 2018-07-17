Family in Gyumri gets a decent home after 30 years of waiting

PanARMENIAN.Net - It's already the third generation of the Hovhannisyan family living in a temporary shelter, a handmade wood cabin in Gyumri, Armenia. After the destructive earthquake, the family father, Martin, built a container with wooden materials from he found in the street to provide a shelter for his large family. His belief in and expectations for a better life never left him. Moreover, he tried to built a new stone house adjacent to the cabin to replace the temporary shelter with a safe roof, but the social burden put off the fulfillment of the dream for three decades.

Now, owing to the housing project implemented by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the construction of the Hovhannisyans' four-room house will be complete in a few days. The volunteers of the partnering sides have joined forces to sooner finish the construction of the long-awaited house.

“Four years ago, we tried to build the walls, but could not finish the construction of the house. We have even tried to make the handmade wooden cabin something of a house, but it still remained a container without basic housing conditions, too small for a family of nine. Today everything has changed, and I am grateful to you for the support,” said Martin, the family father.

“It is easier to speak about the necessity of overcoming difficulties, than actually addressing them. I think everyone will agree. However, when difficulties arise, it becomes clear that everyone reacts differently. Thus, it is of great importance to go through hardships preserving the dignity, willpower and determination. I believe I won’t be wrong if I say that this family has succeeded in doing so. Instead of complaining and putting up with unfavorable circumstances, they have chosen the path of striving to improve their situation,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“We work with VivaCell-MTS in all regions of Armenia. We have built 7 houses in Shirak province, including this one in Gyumri. It's amazing how steadfast the family was after 30 years of living in a wooden cabin. And now we are glad to register that another family will finally have a decent home, ” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

The volunteers from partnering organizations have concreted the sidewalks of the house. In one to two months, the family will move to their new home.