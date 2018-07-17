Alexis Ohanian pens tribute to Serena Williams after Wimbledon
July 17, 2018 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has penned an emotional tribute to wife Serena Williams following her Wimbledon loss on Saturday, July 14.
The tennis ace was beaten by Germany's Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday, July 14, and now her man has showered her with high praise after watching the U.S. sportswoman and entrepreneur compete following a year away from tennis to become a mum.
Following Serena's loss, Alexis took to social media to remind the world just how special his wife is.
"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Alexis wrote in his tribute, posted on Instagram.
"We just wanted her to survive - 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final."
"Congratulations, @angie.kerber," Alexis continued. "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon - she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."
