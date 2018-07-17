Armenia PM, first President discuss challenges, Karabakh
July 17, 2018 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and first Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan met on Monday, July 16, Ter-Petrosyan's spokesman Arman Musinyan told PanARMENIAN.Net on Wednesday, failing to provide more details.
The government’s press service later revealed, however, the former President expressed his position on some of the challenges facing Armenia nowadays.
Issues concerning the country’s foreign policy priorities and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were also discusses.
Oldest evidence of bread discovered in Jordan The find, from the Black Desert in Jordan, pushes back the first evidence for bread by more than 5,000 years.