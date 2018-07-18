Sokratis reveals how Mkhitaryan can be one of the best in Premier League

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos says Henrikh Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season at Borussia Dortmund, Evening Standard reports.

Mkhitaryan scored 23 goals and laid on 32 assists in 52 appearances for the German side in the 2015-16 season, form that convinced Jose Mourinho to bring the Armenian international to Manchester United.

However Mkhitaryan struggled to settle at Old Trafford and only 18 months later moved to Arsenal in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez. Since that move the 29-year-old has shown flashes of the force he once was, though not yet on a consistent basis.

Papastathopoulos spent three seasons with Mkhitaryan at Dortmund and is well aware of the quality of his former and now present team-mate.

The Greek centre-back, who arrived from Dortmund this summer, said of Mkhitaryan’s skills: ”With the ball, without the ball, how he works for the team, when he creates, when he returns with the team... it’s just amazing.

"What he showed in his last year in Dortmund, he was one of the best in the Bundesliga. I think he can also be one of the best here in the Premier League.”

Mkhitaryan made 17 appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.