Sokratis reveals how Mkhitaryan can be one of the best in Premier League
July 18, 2018 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos says Henrikh Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season at Borussia Dortmund, Evening Standard reports.
Mkhitaryan scored 23 goals and laid on 32 assists in 52 appearances for the German side in the 2015-16 season, form that convinced Jose Mourinho to bring the Armenian international to Manchester United.
However Mkhitaryan struggled to settle at Old Trafford and only 18 months later moved to Arsenal in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez. Since that move the 29-year-old has shown flashes of the force he once was, though not yet on a consistent basis.
Papastathopoulos spent three seasons with Mkhitaryan at Dortmund and is well aware of the quality of his former and now present team-mate.
The Greek centre-back, who arrived from Dortmund this summer, said of Mkhitaryan’s skills: ”With the ball, without the ball, how he works for the team, when he creates, when he returns with the team... it’s just amazing.
"What he showed in his last year in Dortmund, he was one of the best in the Bundesliga. I think he can also be one of the best here in the Premier League.”
Mkhitaryan made 17 appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.
Top stories
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
After making a name for himself at Shakhtar Donetsk, Mkhitaryan stepped up his transformation into a world-class attacking midfielder.
Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Emery has five ‘untouchable’ players who he plans to build his team around, and one of them reportedly is Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
USAID and Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia continue partnering to address water stewardship in the Ararat Valley USAID and Coca-Cola HBC Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue their efforts to partner with the Armenian people to protect precious water resources.
90 buses arrive in Idlib towns under evacuation deal Up to 90 buses have already entered the two Shiite towns with extra 30 buses are expected to arrive within the next few hours.
'Iron Annie' Nazi warplane discovered at the bottom of the Aegean A Nazi warplane has been discovered off Rhodes in a 'good state of preservation' that is beyond experts' wildest expectations.
Syrian army gears up for next major battle in country's southwest The Syrian army will have to capture the key town of Nabe’ Al-Sakher, which is located just west of Tal Al-Harrah.