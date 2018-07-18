Armenian President hosts astronomy night with children
July 18, 2018 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An amateur astronomy night was organized at the premises of the Armenian President’s residence on Tuesday, July 17 for a group of children, including kids with disabilities.
Goodricke John NGO of amateur astronomers, which organizes public astronomical observations throughout Armenia, had unveiled the initiative to the President’s office and given consent to organize the gathering in the presidential premises.
The event sought to develop amateur astronomy in the country and arouse interest in this branch of science among children.
President Armen Sarkissian joined the young astronomers, talked to them and stressed the importance of boosting interest in science among children.
