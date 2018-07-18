Iranian-Armenian film to screen at Burgas International Festival
July 18, 2018 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The feature movie 'Yeva', written and directed by Iranian-Armenian Anahid Abad will go on screen in the competition section of the Burgas International Film Festival, Mehr News Agency reports.
The film is about a young woman named Yeva who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh after her husband's tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). Yeva is a complete stranger in the village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise.
Abad’s film is co-produced by Iran's Farabi Cinema Foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia.
'Yeva' has won the Audience Choice Award at the 12th annual Pomegranate Film Festival (POM).
Burgas International Film Festival aims to develop a sustainable platform for presentation of feature and documentary movies by acquainting the audience with the modern cinema art of the Black Sea countries (Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Turkey and Greece).
The main scope of the Festival is to present the current trends in the Bulgarian and international cinema practice and to provoke intercultural dialogue. The third edition will be held from 20th till 27th of July at Open-air stage “The Snail”, “Sea Casino” Cultural center, St. Anastasia island.
