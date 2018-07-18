90 buses arrive in Idlib towns under evacuation deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Buses set to evacuate residents of two long-time besieged towns in rural Idlib have made it into Kafrayya and Fouaa under a deal between Syrian government and militant groups, Al-Masdar News says.

Up to 90 buses have already entered the two Shiite towns with extra 30 buses are expected to arrive within the next few hours.

A total of 120 buses will evacuate the entire population estimated at about 7000 people, including civilians and fighters.

According to source, the convoy shall move to government-held areas in southern Aleppo in one batch for security considerations.

Turkey and Iran have brokered a deal to evacuate the two towns in exchange of releasing up to 1500 rebel detainees by the Syrian government.