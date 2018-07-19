// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU agreement

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU agreement
July 19, 2018 - 09:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The House of Lords - the upper house of the Parliament of the United Kingdom - approved on Wednesday, July 18 the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017, Armenia's Embassy in Britain said in a tweet.

“@UKHouseofLords has just approved the EU-Armenia #CEPA, paving the way for the completion of ratification process,” reads the message on social media.

The European Parliament, as well as Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ratified the CEPA earlier.

The negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017. The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.

Related links:
Տիգրան Բալայանի ֆեյսբուքյան էջ
 Top stories
Armenian designer Talar Nina unveils A/W 2018 collection in DubaiArmenian designer Talar Nina unveils A/W 2018 collection in Dubai
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
Armenia PM urges preparedness for any provocation by AzerbaijanArmenia PM urges preparedness for any provocation by Azerbaijan
“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talksArmenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talks
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time everAustralian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time ever
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New Nas Daily video is about Armenia’s most popular roller skater (video) In the video, Levon is seen roller skating throughout the city, with the highway and city squares serving as his skatepark.
Unconfirmed reports of rebel surrender in Syria's Al-Quneitra According to these pro-government activists, the rebels had agreed to surrender all the towns in Al-Quneitra that are under their control.
USAID, Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia address water stewardship issues USAID and Coca-Cola HBC Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue their efforts to help Armenians protect precious water resources.
90 buses arrive in Idlib towns under evacuation deal Up to 90 buses have already entered the two Shiite towns with extra 30 buses are expected to arrive within the next few hours.