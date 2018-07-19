UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU agreement
July 19, 2018 - 09:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The House of Lords - the upper house of the Parliament of the United Kingdom - approved on Wednesday, July 18 the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017, Armenia's Embassy in Britain said in a tweet.
“@UKHouseofLords has just approved the EU-Armenia #CEPA, paving the way for the completion of ratification process,” reads the message on social media.
The European Parliament, as well as Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ratified the CEPA earlier.
The negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017. The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.
