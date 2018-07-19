Kim Kardashian sued for allegedly stealing Vibes logo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian‘s beauty company is being sued for allegedly stealing the logo of a marketing company for the bottle of her fragrance, which was just released this week, The Blast says.

According to court documents, Vibes Media claims KKW swiped their logo, which they claim was trademarked in 2012.

Vibes alleges that KKW “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.”

They also claim KKW has been using their logo on social media to promote their product. The American Armenian diva even tweeted a photo of the bottle yesterday.

Vibes Media is seeking unspecified damages, an injunction to keep them from continuing to sell it, and an order for them to turn over all unsold perfumes so they can be destroyed.