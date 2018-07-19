// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian sued for allegedly stealing Vibes logo

Kim Kardashian sued for allegedly stealing Vibes logo
July 19, 2018 - 14:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian‘s beauty company is being sued for allegedly stealing the logo of a marketing company for the bottle of her fragrance, which was just released this week, The Blast says.

According to court documents, Vibes Media claims KKW swiped their logo, which they claim was trademarked in 2012.

Vibes alleges that KKW “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.”

They also claim KKW has been using their logo on social media to promote their product. The American Armenian diva even tweeted a photo of the bottle yesterday.

Vibes Media is seeking unspecified damages, an injunction to keep them from continuing to sell it, and an order for them to turn over all unsold perfumes so they can be destroyed.

Related links:
The Blast. Kim Kardashian Sued for Allegedly Stealing Logo for New Fragrance
 Top stories
Cher will release a new album of ABBA coversCher will release a new album of ABBA covers
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the film], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs,” the legendary singer-actress said.
Alexis Ohanian pens tribute to Serena Williams after WimbledonAlexis Ohanian pens tribute to Serena Williams after Wimbledon
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has penned an emotional tribute to wife Serena Williams following her Wimbledon loss.
Forbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainersForbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainers
Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
Daron Malakian, Serj Tankian trade accusations over SOAD’s “hiatus”Daron Malakian, Serj Tankian trade accusations over SOAD’s “hiatus”
"To be honest with you, Serj didn't even want to make Mezmerize and Hypnotize. We really begged him to make those records," Daron said.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Chris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film song
The history of Armenia’s modernist masterpiece: The Calvert Journal
Touching theatrical version of Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' vid unveiled
GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russia sets up humanitarian aid center for Syrian refugees A new center for receiving, relocating, accommodating refugees in Syria has been set up by the Russian military, the Russian MoD said.
European Commission official due in Armenia on July 19 Mathernova will meet Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Economic Development Artsvik Minasyan, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.
Armenian National Security chief could head football federation Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
U.S. Congressman secures key OPIC commitment for Armenia Brad Sherman has secured an important commitment with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation concerning Armenia.