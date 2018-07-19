Daron Malakian honors Armenian roots in 'Dictator' album (video)
July 19, 2018 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down guitarist and vocalist Daron Malakian isn’t going to let a little thing like his band going on an extended hiatus get in the way of releasing new music. With SOAD having gone all quiet on the recording front since 2005’s double whammy of 'Mezmerize' and 'Hypnotize' (they have been touring, though) – a move down to frontman Serj Tankian, Malakian says – Malakian decided to get cracking on a new project, Scars on Broadway, with SOAD drummer John Dolmayan, Theartsdesk.com reports.
Now, in this follow-up to Scars on Broadway’s self-titled 2009 debut album, Malakian has gone it alone – for real. 'Dictator' is a full-on Daron Malakian production – he sings, produces, and plays every instrument (easy there, Prince!) on this record, with songs that have been sitting gathering dust since 2012.
The album’s eventual release coincides with the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and first single “Lives”, with its galloping bassline and a chorus guaranteed to earworm its way into the rest of your day, pays homage to Armenian history and culture. Together with its hypnotic accompanying video, featuring traditional folk dancing, its aim is to "inspire pride among – and empower – the survivors of a historical tragedy," according to Malakian, who’s of Armenian descent.
Themes of war and historical horror permeate 'Dictator'’s 12 tracks, especially on second single 'Dictator' – “War is coming/soldiers marching… Your politics will never corrupt me” – and third single “Guns Are Loaded”. With furiously heavy guitar and vocals that spit and stutter with righteous anger, 'Dictator' has a particularly System of a Down sound to it – somewhat unavoidable, given Malakian’s distinctive voice, but you can’t help but wonder if he could have deviated from the template a little more. The rather lovely “Till the End”, however, waltzes along with a gorgeous melody and swooning chorus – perhaps a few more departures like this would have been welcome?
All in all, though, 'Dictator' is an immediate and accessible affair, with irresistible hooks, singalong choruses and a pleasing amount of crunchy heaviness. And it will certainly keep SOAD fans somewhat satisfied until – hopefully – Serj Tankian decides to get the band back in the studio…
Top stories
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the film], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs,” the legendary singer-actress said.
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has penned an emotional tribute to wife Serena Williams following her Wimbledon loss.
Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
"To be honest with you, Serj didn't even want to make Mezmerize and Hypnotize. We really begged him to make those records," Daron said.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Topic
Latest news
Russia sets up humanitarian aid center for Syrian refugees A new center for receiving, relocating, accommodating refugees in Syria has been set up by the Russian military, the Russian MoD said.
European Commission official due in Armenia on July 19 Mathernova will meet Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Economic Development Artsvik Minasyan, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.
Armenian National Security chief could head football federation Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
U.S. Congressman secures key OPIC commitment for Armenia Brad Sherman has secured an important commitment with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation concerning Armenia.