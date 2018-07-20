IBF junior welterweight champ Petros Ananyan takes on Steve Claggett
July 20, 2018 - 09:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Super Channel, the destination network for Canadian boxing fans, has announced the second installment of its new live boxing series, "SUPERBOX LIVE", airing on July 28, presented by Lee Baxter Promotions, at Powerade Centre in Brampton, Canada, Fight Network reports.
International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior welterweight champion Petros Ananyan (13-0-2, 6 KOs) will defend his title against Canadian fan-friendly Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (26-5-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round main event.
To watch “SUPERBOX LIVE: Rising Up” live in Canada, showcasing some of Canada’s top professional fighters, as well as more exciting boxing to come in 2018, fight fans can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.
“SUPERBOX LIVE: Rising Up,” starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, will also be aired on delay via BoxNation in the United Kingdom, as well as Match TV in Russia.
Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd has been named exclusive representative for international rights for SUPERBOX LIVE.
Armenia-native Ananyan, now residing in Moscow, captured his title last October, when he upset 30-1 defending champion Luca Giacon, who was fighting at home in Spain, by way of a six-round technical decision.
The reigning North American Boxing Association (NABA) USA junior middleweight title holder, Claggett upset highly-touted prospect Yves Ylyssee, Jr. (14-0) last October in Montreal, by way of a 10-round decision for the IBF North American title.
“I am excited to work with SUPERBOX LIVE for the first time,” promoter Lee Baxtercommented. “I think this can be the beginning of a great platform for Canadian fighters to show their skills and also build international fights right here in my hometown!”
“SUPERBOX LIVE is excited to be working with Lee Baxter Promotions,” said Mike Garrow, who is the co-creator of SUPERBOX LIVE. “Not only has Lee Baxter staged a number of great events here in Canada, he has elevated a number of athletes who have competed on the world stage in a short period of time. This is exactly what we are looking for in SUPERBOX LIVE events.”
In the eight-round co-feature, Indian welterweight and Bollywood star, Neeraj “Gangster” Gorat (9-2-2, 2 KOs) makes his second World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian title defense, against an opponent to be determined.
Canadian featherweight prospect Ross Mylet (2-0), fighting out of Oakville, Ontario, faces Francisco “Relempago” Ubiet (6-3, 2 KOs) in a four-round match.
In the televised opener, Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) super featherweight champion Sandy “Lil Tyson” Tsagouris (16-2, 7 KOs), defends the title she won March 18, 2017 for the first time in a 10-round bout against her Mexican challenger, Guadalupe Solis (5-2, 2 KOs).
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
After making a name for himself at Shakhtar Donetsk, Mkhitaryan stepped up his transformation into a world-class attacking midfielder.
Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
