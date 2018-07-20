Pashinyan comments on Russian pranksters’ calls to European officials

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, July 20 commented on the phone calls that two Russian pranksters initiated with European officials on his behalf.

“In general, besides humor, I see here (in the calls of the pranksters) the desire to find out some kind of political content,” the Armenian PM said.

“I think that the authors of these calls also try to find out, for instance, to what extent the European Union contributed to the process of the revolution in Armenia.

“I hope they are done figuring that out.”

Vladimir 'Vovan' Kuznetsov and Alexei 'Lexus' Stolyarov, a pair of Russian comedians and pranksters have so far talked to the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and British foreign secretary Boris Johnson.