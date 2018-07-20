// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

"I would do a good job" - Cher says would love to direct a movie

July 20, 2018 - 13:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher is hoping to step behind the camera to direct a movie.

The Oscar winner, who makes a return to the big screen as a grandma in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", dreams of calling the shots on a film set, AceShowbiz says.

Appearing on British talk show Lorraine, the actress and singer said, "I'd like to direct a film. I love actors and I think I have perspective and I do write. I think I would do a good job. I think I would enjoy it and I think I would be good at it".

The Armenian American pop diva earlier revealed plans to release a new album of ABBA covers.

The album, she said , would be a companion of sorts to her role in the all-ABBA movie musical, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”.

