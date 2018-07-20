"I would do a good job" - Cher says would love to direct a movie
July 20, 2018 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher is hoping to step behind the camera to direct a movie.
The Oscar winner, who makes a return to the big screen as a grandma in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", dreams of calling the shots on a film set, AceShowbiz says.
Appearing on British talk show Lorraine, the actress and singer said, "I'd like to direct a film. I love actors and I think I have perspective and I do write. I think I would do a good job. I think I would enjoy it and I think I would be good at it".
The Armenian American pop diva earlier revealed plans to release a new album of ABBA covers.
The album, she said , would be a companion of sorts to her role in the all-ABBA movie musical, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”.
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the film], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs,” the legendary singer-actress said.
