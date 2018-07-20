// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Amur tiger named Nobel dies suddenly in Yerevan zoo

July 20, 2018 - 17:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Amur tiger named Nobel has died suddenly in the Yerevan Zoo, the zoo said on Friday, July 20.

During autopsy, samples of organs were taken and sent for examination to the Republican Center for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Laboratory Services.

According to the conclusion of the zoo veterinarian, the tiger has most probably died of old age.

