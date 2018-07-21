150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - About 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of July 15-21, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with reporters on Friday, July 20 that he is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.