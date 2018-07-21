150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
July 21, 2018 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - About 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of July 15-21, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with reporters on Friday, July 20 that he is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Top stories
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Footage shows residents calling for Syrian govt's return to Raqqa (video) Many residents recalled times before the conflict where services such as water and electricity weren’t so scarce.
New drug trial could boost Alzheimer's research “There have been plenty of disappointments and sadly I’m an expert in those disappointments,” said Stephen Salloway.
Iran reportedly gearing up for major cyberattacks on U.S., Europe Despite Iran having positioned cyber weapons to carry out attacks, there is no suggestion an offensive operation is imminent.
Arsenal name Henrikh Mkhitaryan to squad for Singapore tour Fellow teenagers Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock are making their second Asian tour after being included last year as well.