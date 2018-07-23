"Racism should not be accepted" - Mesut Ozil quits German national team
July 23, 2018 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mesut Ozil is quitting Germany's national team following criticism over his decision to pose for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Los Angeles Times reports.
In a series of statements posted Sunday, July 22 on Twitter, the Arsenal star announced his retirement from international football. He attacked the German football federation, its president, fans and the media, criticizing what he saw as racism and double standards in the treatment of people with Turkish roots.
Citing anti-Turkish comments from far-right politicians and fans, Ozil said he would “no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect.”
He added: “Racism should never, ever be accepted.”
The photo of Erdogan, Ozil and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan meeting in London caused an uproar in Germany two months ago.
At the time, the head of Germany's soccer federation, Reinhard Grindel, accused the players — whose families came to Germany from Turkey — of allowing themselves to be “exploited” by Erdogan for political purposes. Some German politicians questioned Ozil and Gundogan's loyalty to Germany and suggested they should be removed from the national squad ahead of the World Cup.
Gundogan distanced himself from the picture, but Ozil refused to comment publicly until Sunday, when he published a three-part statement in English defending his actions and attacking those who have criticized him
“The picture we took had no political intentions,” said Ozil, adding that it “was about me respecting the highest office of my family's country.”
He also took a swipe at German media that suggested the 29-year-old midfielder was partly to blame for Germany's shock group-stage exit from the World Cup.
“This crosses a personal line that should never be crossed, as newspapers try to turn the nation of Germany against me,” Ozil said, noting that there had been little criticism of former Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus over a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ozil reserved his sharpest words for Grindel, however, alleging that the federation president had been “patronizing” toward the 2014 World Champion.
“I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompetence and inability to do his job properly,” Ozil said, claiming that Grindel had made “unforgivable and unforgettable” comments about immigrants and Muslims in the past.
On Twitter, Ozil said: “The treatment I have received from the [German football federation] and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt.
“I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.”
Ozil was a key part of Germany's World Cup-winning team in 2014.
Top stories
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Daraa rebels 'join Syrian army' in final assault against Islamic State Hundreds of rebel fighters who had earlier reconciled in Daraa, joined the Syrian army ranks in its final assault against the IS.
Doctors think they have discovered the cause of multiple sclerosis A vaccine for avoiding multiple sclerosis has moved a step closer, as doctors believe they have discovered the cause of the disease.
Cannabis boosts hunger-controlling hormone, says study the research was done for a good reason—to find out the best way to assist patients with illnesses that take away their appetites
Large-scale military drills kick of in Russian military base in Armenia Tactical exercises involving more than 3,000 troops began at the Russian military base in Armenia, the Southern Military District says.