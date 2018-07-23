// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Daraa rebels 'join Syrian army' in final assault against Islamic State

July 23, 2018 - 16:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hundreds of rebel fighters who had earlier reconciled in Daraa, joined the Syrian army ranks in its final assault against the Islamic State in west Daraa countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.

The move has significantly enraged other militants who rejected reconciliation and were later evacuated to the country’s north; accusing their former ‘brothers of arms ‘ of betraying the cause of the ‘revolution’.

The majority of former rebel bastions across the southern province has fallen to the Syrian army by means of reconciliation deals, by which militants hand over their weapons and embed with the government troops in exchange of having their legal status settled.

The battles have now shifted to the far western countryside of Daraa where the Islamic State controls a swath of land near the borders with the Occupied Golan Heights.

Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel missed chance to acknowledge Armenian Genocide: Jewish Week
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu allegedly postpones debate on Armenian Genocide
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
