Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
July 24, 2018 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will immediately strike the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in Azerbaijan in the event of necessity, Karabakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Stepanakert on Tuesday, July 24.
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the Karabakh Defense Army as a target.
“Military art requires strikes on similar and other military targets. This will damage the economy and exclude the possibility of providing their army with adequate resources,” the Minister said.
Everything depends on whether there is such a need, the lieutenant-general said, adding that there is no such necessity for now.
As for the acquisition by Azerbaijan of foreign weapons - Belarusian Polonaise, Czech-made Dana and Israeli LORA systems - Mnatsakanyan noted that the Armenian side has all the means to retaliate.
The Karabakh army has similar weapons at its disposal, Mnatsakanyan said.
According to him, the weapons possessed by the Armenian side enable Karabakh army to open more targeted fire.
Top stories
Stepping things up a notch, the Russian pranksters played Juncker a sample of some music by System of a Down.
The designer drew inspiration not only from solid structures but also from the lively Armenian people such as Cher and Charles Aznavour.
“The military-political situation is tense, and Azerbaijan is constantly making threats,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Largest dinosaur foot ever discovered: scientists About 150 million years ago, a giant, long-necked dinosaur stomped on the ground in the midwestern U.S. state of Wyoming.
Most Turkish Germans maintain a strong connection with Turkey: study The study showed that most of the 3 million people with Turkish roots living Germany feel more strongly connected to Turkey than to Germany.
Armenia Catholicos, President express condolences over Greece fire Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has sent a letter of condolences to Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II over the wildfires.
Cristiano Ronaldo test results raise some eyebrows at Juventus His muscle mass stands at 50 per cent, again higher than the average professional player, this time by around four per cent.