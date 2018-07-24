Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will immediately strike the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in Azerbaijan in the event of necessity, Karabakh Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Stepanakert on Tuesday, July 24.

Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the Karabakh Defense Army as a target.

“Military art requires strikes on similar and other military targets. This will damage the economy and exclude the possibility of providing their army with adequate resources,” the Minister said.

Everything depends on whether there is such a need, the lieutenant-general said, adding that there is no such necessity for now.

As for the acquisition by Azerbaijan of foreign weapons - Belarusian Polonaise, Czech-made Dana and Israeli LORA systems - Mnatsakanyan noted that the Armenian side has all the means to retaliate.

The Karabakh army has similar weapons at its disposal, Mnatsakanyan said.

According to him, the weapons possessed by the Armenian side enable Karabakh army to open more targeted fire.