Syrian army enters new town near Golan Heights: communique
July 24, 2018 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has entered a new town near the Golan Heights, a military communique said on Tuesday, July 24 afternoon, according to Al-Masdar News.
The military communique claimed that the Syrian army entered the town of Ghadeir Al-Bustan in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
Similar to the other towns they took control of in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, the Syrian army was able to enter Ghadeir Al-Bustan after militatns left for northern Syria.
The Syrian army is now working to establish control over Ghadeir Al-Bustan, which is likely to happen after their demining teams finish clearing the explosives around the town.
Since the departure of the militants, the Syrian army has been moving through several towns near the Golan Heights, which are under Israel's control.
While the Syrian army’s 4th Armored Division takes control of the Al-Quneitra Governorate, their allies from the Tiger Forces are busy clearing the large Islamic State (ISIS) pocket in southwest Daraa.
The Tiger Forces are now pushing through the Islamic State’s pocket in the strategic Yarmouk Basin region of Daraa.
