Sony Xperia XA3 rumored to launch on IFA 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to the latest report, Sony is working to expand its XA series. The company has launched Xperia XA2 back in January. Now the next version, XA3 is reportedly under development. The Sony Xperia XA3 Appears on Eurasian Listing, Phone World reports.

Sony has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. However, rumors suggest that the company will launch the new Sony Xperia XA3 on IFA 2018.

Eurasian Commission certifies phones for Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. According to the rumors, the device will adopt an 18:9 5.2-inch display. Moreover, the phone will come with 3GB of RAM alongside a possible upgrade to 64GB of internal storage.

As the current Xperia XA2 ships with the Snapdragon 630 on the inside, Sony may launch the Snapdragon 636 in the newer model. One of the interesting features that the phone will feature is the latest Android 9.0 P straight out of the box.

