Abkhazia congratulates Artsakh on 25th anniv. of Foreign Ministry
July 25, 2018 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Masis Mayilian received a congratulatory message from his Abkhazian counterpart Daur Kove on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Artsakh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, July 24.
"During the years of their activity, Artsakh diplomats have confidently demonstrated high professionalism and devoted work to their homeland defending national interests on all fronts and strengthening the positions of the country on international arena," the message reads.
"Today, the diplomacy of Artsakh, guided by the need to ensure the stability and security of the state, systematically follows the path of increasing cooperation with all the countries, which express willingness to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect and equality in accordance with the norms and principles of international law. I have no doubt that the day when your country's diplomacy will achieve a fair triumph and the Republic of Artsakh will receive international recognition is not far off.
"I am convinced that the further development of a constructive and fruitful dialogue will continue to contribute to the comprehensive expansion of ties between the Republic of Abkhazia and the Republic of Artsakh in order to protect the sovereignty and independence of our states, in the interests of our peoples."
