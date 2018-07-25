Syrian army, allies liberate IS stronghold in Yarmouk Basin region
July 25, 2018 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies have liberated another important area in southwest Syria after a fierce battle with the Isamic State (IS) affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by the pro-government Palestinian paramilitary Liwa Al-Quds, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division stormed the Islamic State’s stronghold of Jaleen in the northern part of the Yarmouk Basin region.
Following another fierce battle with Jaysh Khaled bin Walid, the Syrian Arab Army and Liwa Al-Quds were able to overpower the terrorist forces and liberate Jaleen this afternoon.
The battle of Jaleen lasted for over 72 hours and proved costly for all parties involved, including the Islamic State terrorists, who lost dozens of fighters in defense of this important area in the Yarmouk basin region.
The Syrian army is now pushing further south in the Yarmouk Basin region, as they look to eliminate this large Islamic State pocket in southwest Syria.
