Armath students to represent Armenia at First Global Challenge
July 26, 2018 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The students of Armath Engineering Laboratories will represent Armenia at the First Global Challenge - an annual international robotics olympics - in Mexico on August 16-18.
Executive Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) Karen Vardanyan, Ucom General Director Hayk Yesayan and head of IT and Automation Department at Ameriabank Shavarsh Voskanyan broke the news to the media on Thursday, July 26.
According to Vardanyan, Armath students have accumulated excellent knowledge in the field of robotics and can snatch victory at the international robotics olympics.
“We welcome the initiative by the Union of Information Technology Enterprises and are glad that our talented children will represent Armenia at the First Global Challenge,” said Voskanyan.
“As an advocate for the introduction of innovative technologies, Ameriabank prioritizes the process of education and development of generations for technological advancement and has joined the process with great pleasure. Participation in the international competition is an ideal opportunity to acquire new skills and experience.”
Yesayan said, in turn, that Ucom will always keep the development of engineering thinking in children and expansion of more opportunities for them in the focus of its social responsibility guidelines.
Teens aged 14-18 from as many as 160 countries will participate in First Global Challenge.
The theme for the 2018 edition of the Challenge is “Energy Impact”. From commonly used fossil fuels to environmentally-friendly resources like solar and wind, energy is a tool that powers the different parts of our world one way or another. In the 2018 First Global Challenge, shifting alliances of three nations will compete to fuel power plants, initiate renewable energy plants, and build a resilient transmission network.
Included in Team Armenia are Vahagn Zargaryan, Lilit Khachikyan, Nona Telunts and the team captain and participant Armen Yenokyan, who at a conference on Thursday unveiled the robot they built but did not spill all the secret.
Participation in the First Global robotics competition empowers young thinkers and encourages them to rake up sciences and create. Also, the participants are given an opportunity to make international connections.
