Mkhitaryan expects to go on playing attacking football at Arsenal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan expects Unai Emery to uphold the attacking brand of football that has helped him to enjoy life at Arsenal more than he did at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho, Goal.com reports.

The 29-year-old endured two frustrating seasons at Old Trafford, making just 26 Premier League starts after joining from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Emirates Stadium as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction last January, and the Armenia star admits he has found it easier to adapt to the Gunners' style of play.

"Arsenal have always played offensive football," he told reporters in Singapore, where Arsenal are on International Champions Cup duties.

"Under Jose, the [United] team was playing a bit differently. But I'm not blaming anyone, I'm not criticising anyone, it's just a different philosophy.

"I can just say I'm enjoying myself more here than I was in Manchester."

Mkhitaryan's switch to Arsenal saw him reunited with former Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos arriving from BVB this month as Emery's squad for 2018-19 takes shape.

Playing with old friends has added to an already positive atmosphere around the club, according to Mkhitaryan, who set his sights on the Premier League's top four after last season's disappointing sixth-place finish.