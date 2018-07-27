Armenia's first-ever container-hotel opens in Vayots Dzor
July 27, 2018 - 14:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province has inaugurated the country’s very first container-hotel with some fresh architectural solutions, "green" philosophy and a vision to develop active tourism in the region.
The concept of the 10-room facility was based on recycling and reusing shipping containers, which has yielded an interesting project as a result. While various countries do have such practice, in Armenia the idea has been successfully implemented for the first time.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net , the founder of the hotel and ideas man Gevorg Gasparyan said he took inspiration for the construction of such a facility from abroad and decided to build it in the village of Yeghegis.
“The choice of location is somehow based on the fact that the gorge of Yeghegis is of great interest to hikers and active tourism lovers,” Gasparyan said.
“Vayots Dzor province has a rich historical and cultural heritage, and tourists can spend several days here enjoying a variety of activities from classical and hiking tours to biking and Alpine skiing, based on the weather.”
According to Gasparyan, the building of the hotel has a unique style with some out-of-the-box solutions and no elements of traditional architecture. It also serves as an impactful example of recycling experience
Only ecologically-friendly materials were used in the construction of Hotel Arevi (which basically means “sunny”), including various types of tuff for the interior design, wood, iron and glass, as well as heat and sound insulation materials.
Gasparyan also revealed that a bar will open atop the building in the near future.
Locals were recruited during construction and community involvement is still a key element of the project. The staff is comprised of residents of Yeghegis, while food is grown and farmed locally.
Top stories
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Armenia is variously described as the ‘cradle of Christianity’ and the ‘land of churches’, LiveMint.com says.
Partner news
Latest news
Mysterious bone decorations found on woman buried 4,500 years ago The bones, of a woman aged 25-30 and excavated by a Polish-Ukrainian team, were actually discovered a few years ago.
Armenia says ready to establish ties with Turkey without preconditions Pashinyan said the borders between Armenia and Turkey were closed not on Yerevan’s initiative, but on Ankara’s.
Syria restores gas in Deir ez-Zor for first time in years Construction workers had to reboot at least one of the two gas pumps in order to provide the gas needed for electricity.
Trump could impose 'large' sanctions on Turkey Donald Trump has demanded that Ankara free an American pastor whose detention has further strained relations between the Nato allies.