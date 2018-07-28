A week in Armenia: Fresh travel film unearths hidden beauties (video)
July 28, 2018 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Travel Blog - a Latvian platform - has unveiled a fresh travel film about Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), giving a bird’s eye view of the two countries.
The team traveled in the region to shoot their first film-trip to help tourists get first-hand information about what to do and what to see, and why it's worth visiting Karabakh if you are traveling in Armenia.
The travel blog's staff managed to shoot quite a lot of drone footage, as well as details about all the beautiful well-known and hidden treasures of both Armenia and Artsakh.
The team have shot gorgeous mountain landscapes, deep gorges, amazing monasteries and thousand-year old stories. And most importantly, of course, those behind the project were amazed the people.
“All the Armenians we met were unique, insanely photogenic and surprisingly hospitable,” they say about the film "A week in Armenia".
