Armenian comedian running for Yerevan mayor
July 30, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Actor and comedian Hayk Marutyan has been nominated by the Civil Contract party as a candidate for the post of the Mayor of Yerevan, the party said in a Facebook post.
The Civil Contract was founded and is currently headed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who participated in the party’s latest meeting.
The considered the nomination of four members for the post, but made the decision to nominate Marutyan after all.
Municipal elections will be held in September.
Former Mayor Taron Margaryan submitted his resignation on July 9, without providing reasons for such a move.
In November 2011, Margaryan was elected the Mayor of the city by the decision of Yerevan City Council. Following elections of the Council of the Elders in May 2013 and May 2017, he was re-elected in the post.
