Matteo Guendouzi says hopes to learn from Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Ramsey

The 19-year-old midfielder, instantly recognisable by his long hair, had fans salivating in friendlies against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore.

Guendouzi, a strong tackler with confident distribution, was a dynamo at the base of midfield, where against PSG he played alongside the similarly hirsute Mohamed Elneny.

"I'm very happy about how the team played," he told AFP, after Arsenal's 5-1 demolition of a youthful PSG side at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

"It gives us confidence and it really made things easy for me. With such a good team and a good feeling around the team, I think we can really do some good things here."

Arsenal is traditionally one of England's biggest clubs but Guendouzi's arrival is well timed as Emery rebuilds a team which finished only sixth in the Premier League last season.

However, Emery has plenty of midfielders to choose from including Uruguay international Lucas Torreira, another new signing, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka.

Guendouzi said he hopes to get his chance in competitive games but that he also wants to learn from team-mates such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey.

"Yes I hope to play, that's true but this is a big squad, with a lot of great players with a lot of experience," he said.

"It's a question of working, working, working, and afterwards the coach will make his choices. But I hope to play a few games."