Matteo Guendouzi says hopes to learn from Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Ramsey
July 30, 2018 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French whizz Matteo Guendouzi said he hopes to learn from team-mates such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, AFP reports.
The 19-year-old midfielder, instantly recognisable by his long hair, had fans salivating in friendlies against Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore.
Guendouzi, a strong tackler with confident distribution, was a dynamo at the base of midfield, where against PSG he played alongside the similarly hirsute Mohamed Elneny.
"I'm very happy about how the team played," he told AFP, after Arsenal's 5-1 demolition of a youthful PSG side at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.
"It gives us confidence and it really made things easy for me. With such a good team and a good feeling around the team, I think we can really do some good things here."
Arsenal is traditionally one of England's biggest clubs but Guendouzi's arrival is well timed as Emery rebuilds a team which finished only sixth in the Premier League last season.
However, Emery has plenty of midfielders to choose from including Uruguay international Lucas Torreira, another new signing, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka.
Guendouzi said he hopes to get his chance in competitive games but that he also wants to learn from team-mates such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey.
"Yes I hope to play, that's true but this is a big squad, with a lot of great players with a lot of experience," he said.
"It's a question of working, working, working, and afterwards the coach will make his choices. But I hope to play a few games."
Photo. Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for ICC
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
