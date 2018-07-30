Italian President arrives in Yerevan for two-day state visit
July 30, 2018 - 15:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has arrived in Yerevan for a two-day state visit.
Accompanying the Italian leader is his daughter, Laura Mattarella.
Also including in the delegation are Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and other high-level officials.
