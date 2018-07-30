Armenian church to be restored in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - The historic Armenian Germuş Churchin the southeastern Turkish city of Şanlıurfa will soon be opened to tourists after some extensive renovation, Daily Sabah reports.

It was reported several years ago that the church had been turned into a cattle shed. The building was reconstructed by Armenians some 15 years ago, yet it failed to become a tourist destination.

Located 10 kilometers northeast of the city center and on the edge of Germuş Mountain, the historical church has stood the test of time. The date of its construction is not precisely known, as there are no inscriptions, but the church is estimated to be built at the beginning of the 19th century.

The Chairman of the Regional Tourist Guides Chamber, Müslüm Çoban noted that Armenians used to live in the surrounding area of the church. "The old houses and underground structures in the region should also be opened to tourism," he said.

"There are two churches in the village but the smaller one is almost completely destroyed. The Armenian Church is still standing. The existence of more than one church in a place indicates its importance. The opening of the church will attract the attention of many foreign tourists."