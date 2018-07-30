Four Armenian officers joining Noble Partner-2018 drills in Georgia
July 30, 2018 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A group of four Armenian offiecers will participate in the Noble Partner - 2018 drills, set to be held in neighboring Georgia on August 1-15, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Troops and military hardware from NATO member states and Georgia’s allies have already arrived in the country’s Black Sea port of Poti.
The Armenian servicemen will be among more than 3,000 troops training in command and field drills under the leadership of the Georgian Armed Forces and US Army Europe.
In the fourth edition of the exercise, service members from 13 NATO and allied countries will be involved in drills in Tbilisi.
Also, the gathering will feature troops from the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, Estonia, France, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine and Armenia.
Top stories
Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province has inaugurated the country’s very first container-hotel with fresh architectural solutions.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Partner news
Latest news
The Met unveils preview of "Armenia!" opening September 22 (video) The Metropolitan Museum of Art has published a preview of "Armenia!", opening in New York on Sept. 22 and running through Jan. 13, 2019.
Mkhitaryan was Arsenal’s biggest menace against PSG: media Ozil faded quite sharply in the second half before the mass changes arrived and he was also outshone by team-mate Mkhitaryan.
Armenian church to be restored in Turkey The Armenian Germuş Church in the southeastern Turkish city of Şanlıurfa will soon be opened to tourists after some extensive renovation
Army says breaks into last Islamic State stronghold in southwest Syria The government troops are now fighting to storm al-Shajarah; the last main bastion for the group in the area.