Armenia working to secure Pashinyan-Trump meeting in NYC

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian side is working to secure a bilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump in September, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said.

At a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, July 31, Balayan confirmed that Pashinyan will participate in the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

While the spokesman could not confirm that the meeting between Pashinyan and Trump is definitely happening, he did say that the Armenian side is working on holding bilateral talks with the leaders of many several countries, including the President of the United States.

Earlier, the leaders of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues are collecting the signatures of their U.S. House colleagues on a bipartisan letter encouraging Trump to meet with Pashinyan during the United Nations summit in New York this September, as part of a broader expansion of U.S.-Armenian dialogue aimed at further integrating Armenia into the international economic system and increasing U.S.-Armenia bilateral trade and investment.