Top Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant assassinated in Syria's Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - Another high ranking commander from the militant faction Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has been assassinated in northern Syria, the group’s official media wing reported on Monday, July 30, according to Al-masdar News.

Abu Hamam Al-Turkmani of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham was assassinated on Monday night when his vehicle was ambushed by unknown assailants in southern Idlib.

According to the official media wing of HTS, Abu Hamam Al-Turkman was assassinated when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle in the town of Balyoun.

The militant commander was reportedly found dead shortly after his vehicle was targeted by these unknown assailants in rural Idlib.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack; however, opposition activists have blamed Syrian Arab Army (SAA) spies in the area.

Recently, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces have posted photos from the area, showing that their spies are currently active behind enemy lines.