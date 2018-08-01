Armenia PM calls rally for “serious conversation” about past 100 days

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, August 1 called a rally at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to sum up the first 100 days of his premiership.

Pashinyan said in a Facebook message that a “serious conversation” about what has happened in the past 100 days should be arranged.

Also, he said, the government’s future plans for ensuring a "leap-forward development" in the country will be high on the agenda.

The National Assembly elected Pashinyan as Armenia’s new Prime Minister on May 8.