Armenia PM calls rally for “serious conversation” about past 100 days
August 1, 2018 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, August 1 called a rally at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan to sum up the first 100 days of his premiership.
Pashinyan said in a Facebook message that a “serious conversation” about what has happened in the past 100 days should be arranged.
Also, he said, the government’s future plans for ensuring a "leap-forward development" in the country will be high on the agenda.
The National Assembly elected Pashinyan as Armenia’s new Prime Minister on May 8.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Iran urges U.S. to respect international commitments Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to U.S. unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Unai Emery cool off under sprinklers during training The Gunners appeared to be in high spirits and set to work both in the gym and on their well maintained training pitches.
HIV could double heart attack risk, British scientists say People with HIV are twice as likely to develop heart disease than those without the AIDS-causing virus, British researchers report.
Syrian ship sanctioned by U.S. makes stop in Turkey According to Isik, the Syrian General Authority for Maritime Transport, SYRIAMAR, made a short stop at the Turkish Port of Hereke